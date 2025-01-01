The SE 3 Compact Spot Cleaner is a powerful, energy-efficient and residue-free solution for cleaning textile surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the device is not only easy to handle but can also be stowed away to save space, ensuring it is quickly ready to go for convenient fibre-deep cleaning and even those spills you don't expect. Dirt is removed quickly and effectively from upholstered furniture, rugs and small carpets. The long and flexible suction hose with a built-in detergent hose guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in hard-to-reach places. The long cable ensures a maximum range of movement and with practical storage options on the device, all accessories are always to hand. The 2-in-1 tank system ensures users needn't come into contact with dirt, whilst impressing further still with its hygienic system cleaning function to prevent the formation of bacteria and odours. This model includes an upholstery spray extraction nozzle, spray extraction crevice nozzle and detergent.

Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning results Cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Hygienic flush function After cleaning, the device is cleaned using the flush function. This removes any residual dirt and avoids unpleasant odours from the build-up of bacteria. Enables immediate storage of the clean device. Ultra-compact space-saving device Space-saving device storage. 2-tank system Simple filling of the fresh water tank. Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt. Practical accessory and hose storage Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device. All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there to use anytime. Storage area for small accessories