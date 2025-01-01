Free Shipping Over €50
Spray extraction cleaner
Part number: 1.081-534.0This powerful and energy-efficient spot cleaner impresses due to fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces and its compact design, with a system cleaning function to keep the device clean.
Rated input power (W)
500
Operating radius (m)
5.8
Fresh water container capacity (l)
1.7
Dirty water container capacity (l)
2.9
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Power Cable (m)
3.6
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 225 x 260
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas
SE 3 Compact Spot Cleaner