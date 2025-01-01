Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher vacuum nozzle attachment with a transparent front and black body, angled slightly to the right.

    SE Upholstery Nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-359.0

    The wash upholstery nozzle is ideal as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners, for fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, car seats and stain removal on carpets.