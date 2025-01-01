SE Upholstery Nozzle

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.863-359.0The wash upholstery nozzle is ideal as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners, for fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, car seats and stain removal on carpets.
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Working width (mm)
88
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
88 x 74 x 141
