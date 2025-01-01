SE Upholstery Nozzle

The handy wash upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines convinces with improved cleaning power. The ergonomic design allows for easy and comfortable handling whilst the nozzle is perfect for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, carpets, car seats and many other textile surfaces. The compact wash upholstery nozzle has a working width of 88mm. Its transparent viewing window is very practical for checking the cleaning process during work. The nozzle can be used as an accessory with the Kärcher SE 4 Select.

