Shoe!Cleaner SE 3 Compact and SE 4

The innovative Kärcher Shoe!cleaner cleans various types of sports footwear and casual shoes quickly, thoroughly and without leaving any drips. Easy to clean shoes for running, walking boots or even fashion trainers, for example. Clean both the sole and the upper of the shoes quickly and thoroughly inside the house without making a mess thanks to the replaceable brush crowns. The soft bristles enable effective and gentle cleaning, even of more delicate materials. Thanks to the automatic water vacuuming during cleaning, the shoes dry out in no time at all. The Shoe!Cleaner also impresses with a system cleaning function, which prevents the accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications and can be used as the ideal complement to the SE 3 Compact Home and SE 4 Select spray extraction cleaners.

Soft bristles Suitable for the SE 3 Compact Home and SE 4 Select spray extraction cleaners from Kärcher