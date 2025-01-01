Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Black and grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner attachment with yellow accents, featuring two interchangeable heads.

    Shoe!Cleaner SE 3 Compact and SE 4

    Part number: 2.863-370.0

    Fast and drip-free shoe cleaning: the Shoe!Cleaner is the perfect accessory for cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes. Suitable for the SE 3 Compact Home and SE 4 Select machines.

    Shoe!Cleaner SE 3 Compact and SE 4