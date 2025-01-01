Single Lance Extension

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.643-240.0Extends spray lance by 0.5 m. For effective cleaning of difficult to reach areas. Suitable for all Kärcher accessories.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
446 x 45 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
