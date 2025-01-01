Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Coiled black Kärcher flat hose with yellow interior, resting on a white surface.

    Soaker Hose

    Part number: 2.645-229.0

    The 10m long soaker hose is perfect for efficient watering of hedges and bushes. This hose provides even pressure along the whole length, even when extended to 50m.

