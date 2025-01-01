Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-229.0The 10m long soaker hose is perfect for efficient watering of hedges and bushes. This hose provides even pressure along the whole length, even when extended to 50m.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
10
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
250
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
147 x 345 x 25
