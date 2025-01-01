Free Shipping Over €50
Flat-suction submersible dirty water pump
Part number: 1.645-833.0
Rated input power (W)
550
Max. Flow Rate (l/h)
16000
Delivery Temperature (°C)
35
Delivery Head (m)
9
Pressure (bar)
max. 0.9
Grain Size (mm)
20
Depth of Immersion (m)
7
Min. Residual Water, manual (mm)
1
Residual Water Height (mm)
1
Connecting Thread
G1 1/2
Power Cable (m)
10
Voltage (V)
230 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
237 x 241 x 279
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
