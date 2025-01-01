Thanks to the 2-in-1 function, the robust SP 16,000 Dual submersible pump can be used for both clean and dirty water and reliably pumps out dirty water containing dirt particles up to 20 mm in diameter. Moreover, the variable filter basket can very quickly be switched from the dirty water setting to flat pick-up for mop-dry results down to 1 mm. With a maximum capacity of 16,000 l/h, the SP 16,000 Dual is perfect for pumping out water from flooded basements, garden ponds and pools. The slide ring sealing – a tried-and-tested solution from our Professional range – ensures that the pump has a particularly long lifetime. It can be switched on and off automatically via a float switch. The float is also affixed to a rail and can be vertically adjusted for pumping at a low level. The 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses can be quickly and simply connected via the Quick Connect connection threads.

Ceramic Face Seal For an extra long lifetime. 2-in-1 Function For dirty water and flat suction up to 1 mm. Select the desired mode through simple adjustment of the filter basket. Height-Adjustable Float Switch Increases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running. Quick Connect Designed for dirty water Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size. Possibility of fixing the float switch For switching to continuous operation. Comfortable Carrying Handle Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.