Maximum power for the most demanding home drainage. The SP 22.000 Dirt is our highest-capacity submersible pump, moving 22,000 l/h to rapidly clear flooded basements, large garden ponds, or excavation pits around the home. Built to handle the toughest conditions, it reliably pumps water containing dirt particles up to 30 mm, while the integrated stainless steel prefilter provides an extra layer of protection against blockages. For an extra-long life, the heavy-duty ceramic seal ensures robust protection for the motor—even during high-volume drainage tasks. This model features an individually adjustable level sensor that starts the pump immediately upon water contact and includes a 15-second follow-up time to ensure thorough clearing. The Quick Connect system allows for the simple attachment of 1", 1 1/4", and 1 1/2" hoses.

