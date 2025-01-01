Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher submersible pump with yellow and black casing, featuring a stainless steel top and a side outlet.

    Submersible dirty water pump

    SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor

    Part number: 1.645-852.0

    • Connecting Hose

    SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor