    Four pairs of coloured nozzles, yellow, green, grey, and black, with matching caps, and two metal U-shaped clips.

    Spare nozzles accesories

    Part number: 2.643-338.0

    High-quality replacement nozzles for all T-Racer surface cleaners (except T 350) for unit classes K 2 to K 7, gutter cleaner PC 20 for K 3 to K 7, as well as chassis cleaner for K 2 to K 5.