Spare nozzles accesories

High-quality replacement nozzles for quickly and easily replacing nozzles. Contents: three pairs of nozzles for different pressure washer performance classes, one power nozzle for cleaning corners and edges in conjunction with the T 400, T 450 and T 550 surface cleaners, and two clamps for attachment. The replacement nozzles are suitable for the following accessories: T-Racer surface cleaner for unit classes K 2 to K 7 (except T 350), gutter cleaner PC 20 for unit classes K 3 to K 7, as well as chassis cleaner for unit classes K 2 to K 5.

Powerful cleaning with high pressure Increased cleaning performance