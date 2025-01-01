Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.642-706.0The transparent splash guard for K2 to K7 Kärcher pressure washers protects you and the surrounding area from spray water. Ideal for cleaning corners and edges.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 188 x 237
Not suitable for MP 4 and MP 180 multi power jet 5-in-1(2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
