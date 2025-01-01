Perfect for cleaning corners and edges: the splash guard – specifically designed for K2 to K7 Kärcher pressure washers – effectively protects you and the surrounding area against spray water. The transparent design ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned at all times. It goes without saying that the accessory part is compatible with all new Vario Power spray lances and Multi Jets as well as the new rotary nozzles. (Not suitable for MP 4 and MP 180 multi power jet 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))

