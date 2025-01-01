Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher brush attachment with transparent top and black bristles, alongside black, yellow, and grey adapters.

    Splash guard

    Part number: 2.642-706.0

    The transparent splash guard for K2 to K7 Kärcher pressure washers protects you and the surrounding area from spray water. Ideal for cleaning corners and edges.