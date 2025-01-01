The Spray Gun Plus comes with the new rotating handle, allowing the use to tailor the watering to their needs with either a push or pull operation. With adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation, the spray gun can be used to water all types of plants and borders. The fine pencil jet setting also allows you to clean garden tools. The spray gun comes complete with soft grip components. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.

Rotatable handle Soft plastic elements