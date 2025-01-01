Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-158.0Robust, ergonomic, and durable Spray lance with numerous features in Top-quality. With flexible sprayer head (180°) and 6 spray patterns. For watering small/medium-sized areas. For all garden watering applications, from watering flower and vegetable beds & pots to hanging baskets.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
850 x 150 x 66
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Spray Lance Plus