    Kärcher spray lance with adjustable nozzle, black and yellow handle, and silver extension tube.

    Spray Lance Plus

    Part number: 2.645-158.0

    Robust, ergonomic, and durable Spray lance with numerous features in Top-quality. With flexible sprayer head (180°) and 6 spray patterns. For watering small/medium-sized areas. For all garden watering applications, from watering flower and vegetable beds & pots to hanging baskets.

