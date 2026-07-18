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    Suction hose | Kärcher

    Kärcher suction hose with black connectors and clear tubing, coiled on a white background.

    Suction hose

    Part number: 2.643-871.0

    The suction hose for the portable cleaner enables the use of alternative water sources like water canisters and buckets.