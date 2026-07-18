Suction hose | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.643-871.0The suction hose for the portable cleaner enables the use of alternative water sources like water canisters and buckets.
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
198 x 144 x 48
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information