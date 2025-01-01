With the Kärcher T350 patio cleaner, large outdoor surfaces can be cleaned quickly and efficiently. The twin-jet rotation arm ensures dirt removal on large surfaces, when compared to cleaning with a spray lance, cleaning time is reduced by about half. The T350 hood reliably protects the spray jets and the surroundings against spray water. Thanks to the so-called hovercraft effect, the T350 patio cleaner is particularly easy to manoeuvre. The Kärcher T350 patio cleaner features continuous pressure adjustment, this means that hard surfaces such as stone and concrete as well as more sensitive surfaces such as wood can be cleaned according to requirements. An ergonomic handle ensures that vertical surfaces such as garage doors can be optimally cleaned. The T350 is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden pressure washers, classes K 2 – K 7.

Two rotating flat jet nozzles Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas. Splash guard Splash-free cleaning. Pressure adjustment Continuous adjustment of the pressure to the respective cleaning task. Cleaning of sensitive and non-sensitive surfaces such as wood and stone. Handle Easy cleaning of vertical surfaces. Hovercraft effect The surface cleaner hovers over the floor and guarantees easy cleaning.