    Black Kärcher hose connector with threaded cap, shown on a white background.

    Tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer

    Part number: 2.645-006.0

    Extremely tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes. Compatible with all click systems.

