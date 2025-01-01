Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher Textile Protector bottle with label showing product use on furniture, highlighting protection against dirt and moisture.

    Textile Surface Protector

    Part number: 6.295-769.0

    Highly effective textile surface protector in a 0.5 L bottle. Applies dirt-repellent film to rugs, carpets, upholstery and car seats to protect against subsequent soiling.

