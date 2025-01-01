Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher Universal Cleaner container with label showing a person using a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner outdoors.

    Universal Cleaner RM 555, 5l

    Part number: 6.295-357.0

    5 litre container of RM 555 universal cleaner – the multi-purpose cleaner for oil, grease and mineral soiling. Rapidly separates oil/water thanks to oil separator. Gentle on materials and manually applicable.

