Connecting, disconnecting and repair made easy – with Kärcher's practical and ergonomic universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop. The flexible connector system simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Functioning tap connections and hose couplings are essential to any good watering system. The universal hose coupling is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available click systems.

Aqua Stop For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing. Ergonomic design For ease of use. Click system Fits all well-known brands. Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4") Suitable for all standard garden hoses.