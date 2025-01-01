Free Shipping Over €50
Battery vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.198-671.0
Battery powered device
1
Sound power level (dB(A))
78
Container capacity (ml)
800
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V)
25.2
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 50 approx. 11
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
235
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
235 x 266 x 1130
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas