The Kärcher VC 6 Cordless vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming simple. A run-time of up to 50 minutes means the machine is ready to tackle any area around the home. Features such as 1-click container emptying, boost mode and LED lights on the floor nozzle make cleaning easier. Other benefits include the quiet run volume, battery status display as well as a convenient power lock feature, removing the need to constantly hold down the power button. The machine also uses a HEPA filter which provides extra cleanliness and improves energy efficiency when vacuuming, ideal for allergy sufferers or households with pets. The VC 6 Cordless includes; a large universal floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 dusting brush and a wall bracket with built-in charging function, which means storing and charging the vacuum cleaner couldn't be simpler.

Active floor nozzle Chargeable wall mount Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily. Convenient charging simply by storing the vacuum cleaner.