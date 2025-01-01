Washing brush rigid

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.903-276.0Standard Kärcher brush for pressure washers. Perfect for removing stubborn dirt and cleaning a wide variety of firm surfaces, from cars and caravans to windows and garden furniture.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
333 x 82 x 164
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
