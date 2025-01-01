Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher hand brush with black handle and white bristles, angled for cleaning.

    Washing brush rigid

    Part number: 6.903-276.0

    Standard Kärcher brush for pressure washers. Perfect for removing stubborn dirt and cleaning a wide variety of firm surfaces, from cars and caravans to windows and garden furniture.

