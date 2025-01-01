Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.644-374.0The WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wash brush combines a foam jet, high-pressure flat spray nozzle and a soft brush in a single product.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
377 x 264 x 223
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
WB 7 Plus