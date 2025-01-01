Free Shipping Over €50
Cleaning spray gun
Part number: 1.645-600.0The innovative Kärcher WBS 3 Waterbooster with rotating jet nozzle, quickly rinses and cleans dirty plant pots, garden tools, plastic garden furniture, and childrens outdoor toys.
Max. Flow Rate (l/h)
583
Max. speed (rpm)
1100
Battery runtime (h)
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.3
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
165 x 60 x 203
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
