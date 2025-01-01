The Kärcher WD 1 Battery is a compact and portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner. The interchangable battery, included in this machine, provides a run time of 10 minutes and uses Real Time Technology to show the battery status on the integrated LCD display. The specially designed cartridge filter enables you to switch between dry and wet pick up, without the inconvenience of changing the filter. The included accessories are ideal for cleaning car interiors, such as the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle. The practical hose and accessory storage allow you to neatly store the machine when not in use. The WD 1 Battery comes complete with a 7L plastic container, blower function to dislodge dirt in hard to reach areas and ergonomic carry handle. Thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V Battery platform, the battery can also be used in other devices on this platform.

