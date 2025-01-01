Free Shipping Over €50
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.198-302.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Rated input power (W)
250
Suction Power (W)
60
Vacuum (mbar)
85
Air flow (l/s)
22
Container capacity (l)
7
Container material
Plastic
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 10
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
300
Charging current (A)
0.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
64
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
386 x 279 x 312
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information
Application areas
WD 1 Battery Set