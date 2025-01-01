Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Yellow Kärcher vacuum cleaner with hose, filter, dust bag, nozzle attachments, and charger displayed on a white background.

    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 1 Battery Set

    Part number: 1.198-302.0

    • Battery powered, battery and battery charger included in the scope of supply
    • Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

    WD 1 Battery Set