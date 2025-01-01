Free Shipping Over €50
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.628-002.0
Rated input power (W)
1000
Suction Power (W)
220
Vacuum (mbar)
220
Air flow (l/s)
43
Container capacity (l)
12
Container material
Plastic
Power Cable (m)
4
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
74
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
349 x 328 x 378
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
WD 2 Plus