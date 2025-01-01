For the jobs too tough for your everyday indoor vacuum, turn to the powerful Kärcher WD 2 Plus Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. This robust machine stands up to the most stubborn dirt around your car, garage and garden, effortlessly switching between wet and dry pick-up for everything from dust to heavy rubble. This WD 2 Plus's mighty 1000w motor delivers extreme suction power that means it'll achieve a perfect finish even on the toughest outdoor cleaning tasks. Whether you're tackling dust, glass or even liquids, the intelligent cartridge filter system means you can move seamlessly from one type of debris to another, saving time. This machine's compact size saves space in the garage, while on-board storage for all parts keeps everything you need conveniently to hand as you work. The WD 2 Plus comes with a durable 12L plastic container, 1.8m suction hose, two suction tubes, a cartridge filter and a wet to dry floor tool.

Cartridge filter Practical accessory storage Practical blower function The practical blower function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible. Fleece filter bag Practical parking position Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during breaks. "Pull & Push" locking system For easy container opening and closing. Ergonomically shaped carrying handle Enables convenient transport of the device.