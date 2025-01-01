Vacuuming that knows no limits: the battery-powered WD 3-18 wet and dry vacuum cleaner runs on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and offers maximum flexibility, compact design and freedom of movement. The device perfectly combines a 2-metre long suction hose and a clips floor nozzle and can remove wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The device is also equipped with a robust and shock-resistant 17-litre plastic container, single-part cartridge filter as well as a fleece filter bag. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. Further features include the practical blower function for areas where vacuuming is not possible, the storage shelf for tools and small items, the rotary switch to easily turn the device on and off, the ergonomically formed carrying handle as well as the "Pull & Push" locking system that allows the container to be easily opened and closed. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.

18V Battery Power: Total portable freedom for tasks where outlets are out of reach. Achieve total portable freedom to handle rubble and liquids without mains power. LCD screen shows exactly how many minutes of cleaning time remain. Cartridge filter Handles glass and liquids a standard vacuum cannot touch without changing filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation by turning without extra parts. Practical accessory storage Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach. Space-saving design allows the unit to be stored easily in small cupboards or garages. Hose storage on the device head Secure and intuitive storage hooks for convenient handling by all users. Effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust from hard-to-reach corners or crevices. The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for easy pickup. Powerful 220W suction clears workshop rubble even from uneven floors. Fleece filter bag Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks. Rigorously ‘Steel Ball’ tested for consistent pickup without motor fatigue. Pull & Push locking system for easy container opening and closing. Stability by Design ensures safe and easy container opening without tipping.