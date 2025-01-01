Free Shipping Over €50
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.628-550.0The battery-powered WD 3-18 wet & dry vacuum cleaner offers maximum cleaning flexibility. With a 17-litre plastic container, 2 metre suction hose and blower function.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Rated input power (W)
270
Suction Power (W)
75
Vacuum (mbar)
110
Air flow (l/s)
30
Container capacity (l)
17
Container material
Plastic
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Run time per battery charge (min)
approx. 10 approx. 20
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
70
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas
WD 3-18 *INT