The Kärcher WD 3 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, specifically designed for taking on the jobs too tough for your indoor vac. A robust machine that can handle the toughest of wet and dry cleaning tasks around the car, garage and garden Switch seamlessly between wet and dry debris thanks to its intelligent cartridge filter system, and use the blower function to dislodge dirt from hard-to-reach corners and crevices. Its durable 17-litre container and highly efficient 1000w motor, delivering 200AW of suction makes light work of dust to heavy rubble and even liquid, while its compact size means it's easy to move and store. With on-board storage, you'll always have all the accessories close to hand.

Cartridge filter Practical cable and accessory storage Hose storage on the device head Practical blower function The practical blower function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible. Fleece filter bag "Pull & Push" locking system For easy container opening and closing. Ergonomically shaped carrying handle Enables convenient transport of the device.