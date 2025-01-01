Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Part number: 1.628-103.0
Rated input power (W)
1000
Suction Power (W)
230
Vacuum (mbar)
230
Air flow (l/s)
45
Container capacity (l)
17
Container material
Plastic
Power Cable (m)
4
Standard accessory ID (mm)
35
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
74
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
7.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas
WD 3