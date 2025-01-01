The Kärcher WD 5 takes on the jobs too tough for your indoor vacuum. Perfect for cleaning all round the car, garage and garden, it's robust enough to handle anything from light dust to heavy rubble and liquid. This machine is powered by a 1100w motor, which works with an impact-resistant 25-litre container and clever filter system to move seamlessly between wet and dry pick up. Restore suction power at the touch of a button with built-in filter cleaning that automatically removes dirt from the filter. Packed with handy features, including a blower function to dislodge dust from corners, a removable handle and easy-change floor tools. It even has electrostatic protection for when you're vacuuming fine dust. Built-in storage keeps the hose, power cable and accessories close to hand at all times. This machine comes with 2.2m suction hose, two 0.5m suction tubes, a wet to dry floor tool and a fleece filter bag.

Filter Cleaning Technology restores suction power instantly with pulsed air. Powerful pulsed air blasts move dirt from the filter to ensure uninterrupted cleaning. Advanced cleaning function restores 280W suction power in seconds. Patented filter removal technology for quick, mess-free maintenance. Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. Handles glass and liquids a standard vacuum cannot touch without changing filters. Hose storage on the device head Space-saving storage for the 2m suction hose by hanging it on the device head. Secure and intuitive storage hooks for convenient handling by all users. Fleece filter bag Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks. Rigorously ‘Steel Ball’ tested for consistent pickup without motor fatigue. Effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust from hard-to-reach corners or crevices. The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for easy pickup. Dislodge debris from gravel beds or tight gaps where suction alone is insufficient. Practical parking position Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during breaks. Cable hooks and tool slots keep your 4m-8m cable and attachments organised. Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach. Cable hooks ensure power cables are stored safely to prevent tripping hazards. Integrated storage shelf for the safe storage of tools and small parts like screws. Integrated machine head storage for keeping DIY components secure while you work. Removable handle Plug car tools directly onto the hose for better handling in tight interiors. Blower function and compact nozzles help dislodge dirt from seat tracks. 220W suction power clears everything from fine dust to heavy rubble in one pass. 220W suction power clears decorating debris, grit, and liquids efficiently. 7m to 11m cleaning reach provides maximum flexibility for large areas.