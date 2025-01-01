Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, floor nozzle, crevice tool, filter, and vacuum bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 5 – 25L Tank+ Filter Cleaning

    Part number: 1.628-302.0

    • Stay-dry filtration, top-mounted box ensures the filter never gets wet.
    • Integrated filter cleaning system for large-scale tasks.
    • Low-gravity 25L canister with secure accessory and hose storage.

