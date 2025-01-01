Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher wheel washing brush with yellow handle and black bristles, isolated on a white background.

    Wheel Washing Brush

    Part number: 2.643-234.0

    The Kärcher wheel washing brush is perfect for removing dirt and grime that accumulates on your wheel rims. With 360° degree cleaning enabiling you to reach every angle of your wheels.

