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    Window Nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher window vac attachment with a black handle and grey squeegee blade, isolated on a white background.

    Window Nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-025.0

    The Kärcher window nozzle allows you to thoroughly clean glass, windows or mirrors using a clean steamer.