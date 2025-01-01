The Kärcher WV 2 Window Vac effortlessly vacuums up moisture and is a quick and easy way to achieve clean, dry and streak-free surfaces around the home. This lightweight rechargeable handheld vacuum makes removing condensation easy, reducing limescale and mould build up. With the effiency of a Kärcher Window Vac it's possible to clean windows and surfaces up to 3x faster than traditional methods. The powerful lithium-ion battery means the machine can clean for up to 35 minutes or 105m² in just one charge. The 280mm cleaning head leaves shower screens, tiles and mirrors sparkling clean, with sucking up liquid spills from floors and worktops also possible with your Kärcher WV 2.

Quick and Easy to Empty The dirty water tank can always be emptied quickly and easily when required. Exchangeable Suction Nozzle The 170mm & 280mm exchangeable suction nozzles ensure you have the correct size for each cleaning task. LED Display The LED display indicates when the battery needs to be recharged. Lightweight and Quiet Minimal disturbance, generating a noise level no louder than 53dB. Compact Design This compact, convenient device makes cleaning smooth surfaces even quicker and easier. The Kärcher Window Vac allows cleaning right to the bottom of your windows. 3 x Faster Window cleaning is up to 3 x faster than with conventional methods. Streak-Free Cleaning Drips & streaks are now a thing of the past thanks to the Kärcher Window Vac. Hygienic Simply open the tank and pour the contents down the sink - it's quick and easy, with no contact with dirty water. The Original Inventor Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.