Window Vac
Part number: 1.633-651.0
Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
280
Working width of narrow suction nozzle (mm)
170
Dirty water container capacity (ml)
100
Battery running time (min)
35
Battery charging time (min)
230
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 105
Voltage (V)
100 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Colour
white
Weight including battery (kg)
0.6
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
120 x 280 x 320
WV 2 Plus N