At present, deep carpet cleaning through frequent rinsing is very strenuous and is very time-consuming for the operator due to the long drying time. However, If rinsing is skipped, this can result in surfaces becoming dirty more quickly. To prevent this, Kärcher has now transferred the tried-and-tested iCapsol cleaning technology from intermediate cleaning to deep cleaning.

Thanks to the active agents of iCapsol encapsulation technology, there is no longer any need for time-consuming rinsing after deep cleaning. This results in less water soaking into the carpet, which means that the carpet dries quicker and can be walked on again soon after; and if rinsing is skipped, this no longer means that the carpet will quickly become dirty again.