The use of a high-pressure washer is also recommended for floors in combination with a surface cleaner - an attachment with rotating nozzles. The advantage here is that using a surface cleaner means that the cleaning solution and spray of the rinsing water is not distributed over a large area around the work area, but remains concentrated. Cleaning with high-pressure washers is fast, efficient and convenient due to the floor drains that are present in the production areas.
Depending on the working environment it may be possible is the use of a small scrubber-dryer or an oscillating single-disc machine to get the floors clean and safe to walk on. For the coarse mess, equipment with roller brushes is more suitable. To reliably loosen protein residue on the floor, it is advisable to work in a 2-step process - scrub in the 1st step, let the cleaning agent work in for a good 10 to 15 minutes, and then scrub again in the 2nd step and simultaneously vacuum or move the waste toward the drain. However, regardless of whether you use a high-pressure washer, single-disc machine or scrubber-dryer, thorough cleaning (e.g., under running water) and disinfection (e.g., via spray disinfection) of the equipment after use are extremely important to prevent the possible formation of germs and odors.