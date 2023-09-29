PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81, 20l

High-pressure cleaning concentrate with a powerful and gentle cleaning action for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for cleaning vehicles, tarpaulins and engines. NTA-free.

With its alkaline, silicone-free and easy to separate PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81, Kärcher is offering a virtually all-purpose high-pressure cleaning agent for a wide range of applications. It is suitable for tasks in the automotive industry, including vehicle and engine washing or tarpaulin cleaning, as well as in agriculture for machine cleaning. The food industry also benefits from the highly concentrated and at the same time material-friendly formulation that effortlessly removes heavy oil, fat, sugar and protein contamination. Surfaces, conveyor belts, crates, tanks, barrels, cold storage rooms in commercial kitchens, butcher's shops and slaughterhouses are made hygienically clean. In addition, our PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81 is also suitable for hot water high-pressure cleaning and can be used in the steam stage up to 150°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 12,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22,9
Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Car/engine wash
  • Parts cleaning
  • Surface degreasing
  • Tarpaulin cleaning
  • Floor and surface cleaning
