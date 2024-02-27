FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam jet + Ultra Foam Cleaner
Ultra foam cleaner + quick-change system FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle. Easy change between different detergents with just a simple click.
FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle with ultra foam cleaner. The quick-change system for applying detergent allows rapid switching between different detergents with a single click. The detergent dose can easily be adjusted on the foam nozzle (yellow knob). The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K 2 to K 7 classes.
Features and benefits
Innovative foam nozzle
- Generation and application of powerful foam.
In kit
- Practical kit with various detergents.
Quick-change system
- Quick and convenient change of detergent with a single click.
Detergent dosing unit
- Cleaning agent consumption depends on use.
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|102 x 201 x 260
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Mobile homes
