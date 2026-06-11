Use EASY!Force technology, but keep the existing Kärcher high-pressure cleaner: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with all compatible parts through to the nozzle. The conversion kit includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), a 1050 mm long spray lance (4.112-000) with EASY!Lock connections, 10 metre premium high-pressure hose with nominal width 8 and suitable for up to 315 bar working pressure, the adapter 2 (4.111-030) for connecting the machine and the adapter 8 (4.111-036) for high-pressure nozzles with M 18 × 1.5 connection.