EASY!Force conversion kit 2 - from machine

Developed for retrofitting existing high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance, high-pressure hose and necessary adapters.

Use EASY!Force technology, but keep the existing Kärcher high-pressure cleaner: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with all compatible parts through to the nozzle. The conversion kit includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), a 1050 mm long spray lance (4.112-000) with EASY!Lock connections, 10 metre premium high-pressure hose with nominal width 8 and suitable for up to 315 bar working pressure, the adapter 2 (4.111-030) for connecting the machine and the adapter 8 (4.111-036) for high-pressure nozzles with M 18 × 1.5 connection.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.8
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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