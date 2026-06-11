FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 2.5l

Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.

The high-wetting formulation of the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 from Kärcher offers a wealth of advantages for thorough and gentle machine or manual maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant, hard and resilient (ESD) floors and surfaces. Thanks to the special surfactant combination, the versatile detergent is also particularly suitable for hydrophobic surfaces, such as PUR-coated floor coverings. It not only ensures an extra-high cleaning performance by effectively absorbing grease, oil and mineral contamination, but also ensures even, streak-free and fast drying. For efficient utilisation of the tank volume of scrubber dryers, the FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 is low-foaming and leaves a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance after cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic high concentration.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 2.5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 4
pH value 9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.8
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 2.5l
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 2.5l
FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756, 2.5l
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Application areas
  • Floor and surface cleaning
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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