PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59, 20l

Effortlessly removes stubborn deposits and coatings like lime, rust, grease, protein, beer stone and milkstone on tiles and containers. Very stable foam blanket on all surfaces. 

Our acidic PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 59 is free from colourings and scents and contains a powerful combination of natural formic and citric acids that reliably removes even extremely stubborn contamination when interacting with foam-boosting surfactants. To achieve this, the cleaner forms a stable foam blanket (even on vertical surfaces) with intensive cleaning power, that is nevertheless easy to rinse off. Residues of milkstone and beer stone, rust, grease, proteins, lime and other mineral contamination or spray residue, for example of insecticides, are removed without leaving a trace. With the PressurePro RM 57, RM 58 and RM 59, Kärcher offers a range of foam cleaners for high-pressure applications in food-processing trades, gastronomy kitchens, catering, canteens, large kitchens, butchery shops, abattoirs and bakeries with a HACCP conformity certificate from Institut Fresenius. Depending on requirements and the purpose of use, they are suitable for cleaning surfaces, walls, floors, transport straps, machines, devices, boxes, food tanks and barrels as well as cold stores.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 2
Weight (kg) 21.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 22
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 260 x 237 x 430
PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59, 20l
PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59, 20l
PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59, 20l
PressurePro Foam Cleaner, acidic RM 59, 20l
Application areas
  • Milk kitchens
  • Walls, tiles
  • Surface cleaning
  • Food tankers
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Inc.
Karcher Center Manila
8006 ECH Plaza
Dr. A. Santos Ave., Brgy. BF Homes
Sucat, Paranaque City
1720 Philippines

 
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