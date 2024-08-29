PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 58, 20l
Removes stubborn grease, oil and protein stains as well as food residue on tiles and containers. Long contact time thanks to foam blanket.
The particularly alkaline PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 58 from Kärcher, which is designed for removing production residue containing grease or protein, is ideal for cleaning applications in the meat, fish and delicatessen trades. The highly active, foaming and hygienic cleaning concentrate for use with high-pressure cleaners creates a stable foam blanket that adheres very well even to vertical surfaces, unfolds intensive cleaning power and yet is easy to rinse off. It also effortlessly removes typical contamination in the food industry, for example flour, gluten, semolina, wine, juice or beer. With the PressurePro RM 57, RM 58 and RM 59, Kärcher offers a range of foam cleaners for high-pressure applications in food-processing trades, gastronomy kitchens, catering, canteens, large kitchens, butchery shops, abattoirs and bakeries with a HACCP conformity certificate from Institut Fresenius. Depending on requirements and the purpose of use, they are suitable for cleaning surfaces, walls, floors, transport straps, machines, devices, boxes, food tanks and barrels as well as cold stores.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13.1
|Weight (kg)
|21.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- High-pressure foam cleaning agent
- Dissolves heavy oil, grease and protein stains
- Gentle on materials
- Generates a long-lasting foam blanket
- Very good rinsing properties
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Videos
Application areas
- Milk kitchens
- Surface cleaning
- Walls, tiles
- Food tankers
- Stable cleaning