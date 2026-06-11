PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99, 10l

Highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable detergent for residue-free and streak-free cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces. 

Effective in extremely low doses (from 0.125%), affordable, powerful and perfect for the Kärcher iSolar system: the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 boasts residue-free and streak-free cleaning of all solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces. The cleaner, which is suitable for all levels of water hardness, is highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable. It safely and reliably removes stubborn bird droppings, pollen, soot and dust. The innovative and very gentle formula of the PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 is even suitable for aluminium frames and forms an even, continuous film on the surface that prevents lime stains and improves the gliding properties of cleaning brushes – for gentle cleaning of the surface without any rinsing.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
pH value 9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.3
PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99, 10l
PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99, 10l
PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99, 10l
PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99, 10l
Application areas
  • Solar and photovoltaic systems
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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