Üvegtisztítószer, 3-az-1-ben, 1 l, 1l

Időt és fáradságot takarít meg. A 3-az-1-ben üvegtisztító szer hosszantartó tisztaságot garantál folt- és csíkmentesen és különösen alkalmas nagy és nehezen hozzáférhető ablakfelületek tisztítására (pl.: télikertek vagy üveghomlokzatok). Szennyeződésoldó formulával az ismételt beszennyeződés ellen. Nem hatásos réteggel bevont üvegfelületekre.

Specifikációk

Műszaki adatok

Csomagolás mérete (l) 1
Csomagolási egység (Darab(ok)) 6
Csomagolási súly (kg) 1,1
Méretek (hosszúság × szélesség × magasság) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Tulajdonságok
  • Az üvegfelületek csíkmentes bőrrel való letörlése
  • Megbízható védelem az ismételt beszennyeződés ellen
  • Akár 30% időmegtakarítás
  • Kärcher készülékekre szabva, garantált anyagkompatibilitással
  • A palack 100%-ban újrahasznosított műanyagból készült
  • Németországban készült
Figyelmeztetések és Biztonsági tanácsok az EU szabványok szerint
  • P102 Gyermekektől elzárva tartandó.
  • EUH 210 Kérésre biztonsági adatlap kapható.
Kompatibilis készülékek
Alkalmazási területek
  • Nagy, nehezen elérhető üvegfelületek
  • Télikertek