But the right choice of cleaning aid can also be crucial when it comes to cleaning itself.

A common example from everyday life is cleaning garden furniture to get outside areas ready as soon as the first rays of sunshine appear. While a Kärcher pressure washer can clean patio furniture in around 2.5 minutes and using a total volume of around 20 litres of water, the exact same cleaning task with a standard garden hose takes five minutes and uses up to 100 litres of water. Overall, cleaning with a Kärcher pressure washer therefore uses up to 80 percent* less water in comparison.

* The pressure washer uses 80% less water for the cleaning task, assuming that the flow volume of the pressure washer is 40% of that of a garden hose, and that half the time is required. The values may vary depending on the application, range and water flow of the hose.