The cleaning circle
The cleaning circle, named after Dr Sinner and otherwise known as the "Sinner's Circle", describes the effect mechanism when cleaning. It contains four basic factors that play an important role when cleaning: Time, mechanical force, chemistry and temperature. The circle always remains closed: If one or two of the four factors are increased, the other factors are automatically decreased. If one factor is reduced, other factors need to be increased. The principle can be clearly demonstrated using the example of dish-washing.