Country: Ireland
Part number: 2.645-261.0The Kärcher 20m Auto reel makes unwinding and winding your hose easy. With a controlled auto-wind hose system, the auto reel removes the need for back-breaking hose winding.
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
8.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
487 x 285 x 402
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
