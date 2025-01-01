The Kärcher 20m Auto reel makes unwinding and winding your hose easy. Containing 20m of Karcher Primoflex® hose, the auto reel removes the need for back-breaking hose winding. Using a controlled auto-wind hose system, the auto reel allows you to easily extend your hose to where you need it, stopping and locking in place at any point. Once watering is finished, a simple pull on the hose and it will slowly feeds its way back into the wall mounted storage box. Including a wall mounting kit, the 20m Auto reel is easy to install and gives a 180 degree swing of the hose reel, allowing you to water all round your garden. The hose reel can also be locked into place with a padlock to prevent theft.

Automatic hose retraction Fast and easy winding and unwinding without knotting. Ready-to-use Incl. 20-m + 1.5-m 1/2" hose, Nozzle Plus, 2 hose connectors, G3/4 and G1/2 tap adaptor. Rotatable For flexible alignment. Hose brake For reliable, controlled hose retraction.