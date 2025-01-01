25m Free Standing/Wall Mounted Hose Reel

The Kärcher 25m hose reel kit comes ready to connect, with a robust frame and includes a 25 m quality PrimoFlex® 1/2" hose. The hose can be used for both mobile and stationary watering thanks to the practical hose storage feature. It is particularly suitable for small to medium-sized gardens. The hose reel is deisgned to stand safely and securely even on uneven ground, thereby ensuring a consistently high level of comfort for you. The hose is smoothly wound and unwound, making setting up and packing away easy. This kit comes with: 25 m 1/2" hose, sprayer "Plus", 4 universal hose connectors (3 without and 1 with aqua stop) and 1 G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 3/4 to G 1/2 reducer. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all of available connection systems.

Set ready for connection. 25 m 1/2" hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors, G 3/4 tap adapter with reducer G 3/4 to G 1/2. Wall mount Simple and quick installation of the practical storage unit. Hose reel in optimum width Good stability (also on uneven terrain). Smooth hose reeling Optimised distance between hose and stand legs for convenient handling and simple reeling.