    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, black and grey handle, mounted on a metal frame.

    25m Free Standing/Wall Mounted Hose Reel

    Part number: 2.645-281.0

    The Kärcher 25m hose reel can be both wall mounted or left free-standing. Included 25m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), sprayer, adaptor kit for mobile and stationary use, and extra smooth hose reel.