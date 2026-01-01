4-in-1 Multi Jet (K 7) | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.644-439.0The 4-in-1 Multi Jet is suitable for all K 6 and K 7 pressure washers. With 4 spray types: rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent spray and wide flat jet.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 59 x 59
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas