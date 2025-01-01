Free Shipping Over €50
Battery blower vac
Part number: 1.444-100.0Powerful cordless leaf vac for effortlessly removing leaves and dirt around the house. Includes a soft grip handle for comport and a 45L collection bag.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Drive
Brushless motor
Turbo boost button
yes
Speed regulation
yes
Operating noise level (dB(A))
107
Blowing mode speed (km/h)
200
Vacuuming mode speed (km/h)
130
catch bag volume (l)
45
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Power per battery charging - Blowing mode (m²)
max. 425 max. 850
Power per battery charging - Suction mode (l)
max. 45 max. 90
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 15 max. 30
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1243 x 171 x 376
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas
BLV 18-200 Cordless Leaf Vac (Machine only)