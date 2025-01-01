Part of the Kärcher 18v battery universe range: With an air speed of 130km/h the BLV 18-200 cordless leaf vac is ideal of clearing both wet and dry debris. Easy to switch from vacuum to blow function, the leaf vac can be used to move dirt into easy to manage piles, whilst the power boost button allows you to remove even the most stubborn debris from any surface. The soft-grip carry handle and curb wheels, combined with a 45L capacity bag, makes the BLV 18-200 comfortable to use without putting strain on the back. Compatible with Kärcher 18v 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries.

Brushless motor