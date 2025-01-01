Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher surface cleaner with black and yellow design, featuring a handle and nozzle attachment.

    Circular sprinkler RS 120/2

    Part number: 2.645-020.0

    Circular sprinkler RS 120/2 with adjustable spray angle ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 113 m2.

    Circular sprinkler RS 120/2