Circular sprinkler RS 120/2

Part number: 2.645-020.0Circular sprinkler RS 120/2 with adjustable spray angle ideal for watering medium-sized areas and gardens. Covers up to 113 m2.
Water flow rate
16 l/min
Sprinkling diameter 2 bar
≤ 8 m
Sprinkling diameter 4 bar
≤ 12 m
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
200 x 248 x 110
