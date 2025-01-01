Free Shipping Over €50
Battery chain saw
Part number: 1.444-001.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Guide rail (cm)
30
Chain speed (m/s)
10
Chain pitch
3/8" LP
Number of drive links
45
Oil tank capacity (ml)
200
Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
101
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
3.5
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
5.2
Drive
Brushless motor
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(Cuts)
max. 35 max. 70
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 10 max. 20
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
690 x 230 x 245
* Ø branches: 10 cm
Scope of supply
Equipment
CNS 18-30 Cordless Chainsaw (Machine only)