H 10 Q, High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices

Ireland
Part number: 2.643-633.0Replacement hose with Quick Connect connectors for quick attachment. For all devices in the classes K 4 – K 7 with hose reel (manufactured 2009 or later). 10 m, 180 bar, 60°C.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
245 x 264 x 65
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
