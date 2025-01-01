Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-122.0This hose connector set from Kärcher includes a tap connector, two universal hose connectors and a garden hose, making it ideal for connecting your hose trolley to outdoor taps.
Diameter
5/8″
Hose length (m)
1.5
Thread size
G3/4
Colour
yellow
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
210 x 210 x 58
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Hose Connector Set