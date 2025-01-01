The Kärcher hose connector set is ideal for connecting your hose trolley and reel to any outdoor tap. The set includes a tap connector, with a 3/4” thread tap connector and a 1/2” thread reducer, two universal hose connectors and a 1.5m, durable hose. Perfect for watering gardens, planters or keeping your garden tools and outdoor furniture clean, this hose connector set is an essential garden shed item.

1.5m long, 5/8”-PrimoFlex® hose. Suitable for all garden hoses 5 layers Resistant to kinks. Pressure resistant up to 50 bar. Guaranteed robustness. For the connection of the hose trolley and reels to the water tap Five-layer construction ensures durability, prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage. Extremely flexible, kink- and twist-proof For ease of use. Operating temperature between -20 to 65°C. Guaranteed robustness. Cadmium, barium and lead-free Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture. Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose Three-layer construction ensures durability Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture. Innovative braided weave with yellow DuPontTM Kevlar® fibres. High resistance and quality. Prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage Tough and durable.